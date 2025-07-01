Ukrainian PM admits freezing Russian assets was unlawful

MADRID, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal acknowledges that freezing Russia’s assets was illegal.

"The blocking of Russian assets wasn’t legal," he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais. The premier noted that "the situation in Ukraine remains difficult." "So a second political decision to confiscate these assets could follow," Shmygal said.

Last October, the Group of Seven countries agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan. The loan will be serviced using future revenues from Russia's frozen sovereign assets, in accordance with legal frameworks within the G7 and in line with international law. It was reported that the United States has committed to allocate $20 billion to Ukraine, while the remaining $30 billion will be allocated jointly by the G7 and the EU.

The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan froze $300 billion worth of Russian assets after the start of the special military operation. Of these, $5-6 billion are located in the United States, while the bulk of them are in Europe, including $210 billion at the Euroclear international bank in Belgium. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned that Russia would respond harshly if the proceeds from Russian assets were transferred to Ukraine.