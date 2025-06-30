Investments in Russian coal industry will fall below 248 bln rubles ($3.16 bln) this year

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Investments in the Russian coal industry this year will be lower than last year's level of 248 billion rubles ($3.16 bln) due to the crisis in this sector, Secretary, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"If in 2023 we had 275 billion [rubles] ($3.5 bln) of investments, then in 2024 it was already about 248 billion [rubles]. This year they will fall even more. Now our task is to maintain the volume of investments in maintaining production volumes and in safety," the deputy minister said.

He attributed the decline in investment mainly to the reduction in available financing and the need to optimize companies' expenses. At the same time, projects that ensure industrial safety and maintain production at existing fields remain a key priority.