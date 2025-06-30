Sber intends to fulfill all its plans in 2025 despite the difficult situation

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Sber expects to fulfill all its plans in 2025 despite the challenging economic environment, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said during the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

"2025 does not promise to be an easy year, but we have already lived through the first half of it, and we see that it is proving to be quite difficult. As you know, it is Sber’s trademark habit to strive to achieve results, no matter how tough the times may be. That is why this year, despite all the difficulties, I hope we will fulfill all our plans. Clearly, in the context of very high interest rates and a sharp decline in demand for money and loans, this will not be easy," he said, noting that 2026 will also be a difficult year for Russian banks and business in general.

Gref emphasized that the bank will do its best not to disappoint investors, despite the difficult situation.