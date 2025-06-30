AI cannot fully replace human beings yet, its peak is still ahead — Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will not be able to fully replace human beings for many years to come and is still in the early stages of development, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref stated at the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

"I would say that for now, it cannot replace [humans]. Artificial intelligence is indeed capable of creating new qualities. But to claim that it can fully replace a human being in this most crucial function would be premature. AI is still at an early stage of its development, and its peak lies ahead," Gref noted.

He emphasized that people will continue to be necessary in the economy for a long time to come.