Bank of Russia sells yuan for $94.2 mln with settlement on June 27

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on June 27, 2025, in the amount of 7.4 bln rubles ($94.2 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of currency sales on the domestic market with settlement on June 26, 2025, amounted to 7.3 bln rubles ($92.9 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market through the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.