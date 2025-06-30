India to enter into trade deal with US considering its interests — expert

NEW DELHI, June 30. /TASS/. India will take a balanced approach in the negotiations on a trade agreement with the US and conclude it taking into account its own interests, President of the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) Manpreet Singh told TASS.

"President [of the US Donald] Trump always announces deals and says they are the best but he speaks from America's point of view. India under premier [Narendra] Modi is different from what it was. Now the PM ensures that the deals are in the best interest of India," he said.

India has renegotiated nearly all of the free trade agreements and signed many more, some after years of negotiations, the expert noted. "I am sure that the deal with Trump too will be well thought and in India's interest. Even if concessions are given it will be for items of less commercial value," he said, adding that India is unlikely to sign the agreement in a hurry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier that India was seeking to secure a trade deal with the US, though it was cautious regarding issues of market access for its agriculture and dairy products.

Trump said on June 27 that Washington expected reaching trade agreements with New Delhi soon, adding that the United States would open India for American business. In March, he assured that the Indian authorities intended to significantly reduce duties on American products.