Russia, Serbia negotiated gas contract — Srbijagas

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. A new gas contract between Serbia and Russia has been agreed but its signing is postponed until September 20, Srbijagas CEO Dusan Bajatovic said on the air with Prva television.

"We have essentially agreed already upon the agreement with Russians but it would not be signed by September 20," the chief executive said.

The reason of the delay is that Serbia does not know whether Azerbaijan has sufficient gas for exports and the approximate deadline for extension of sanctions, he noted.