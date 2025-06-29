US cancels sanctions preventing Paks-2 project in Hungary — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The United States has canceled sanctions against Russia that obstructed construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The administration of ex-US President Joe Biden introduced sanctions against Russia’s Gazprombank, through which construction of the nuclear plant was financed, the minister said on the air with М1 television.

"By good fortune, President [Donald Trump] appeared since January in the White House, who sees the friend in Hungary. Based on that, the US government lifted sanctions on investments in the Paks nuclear power plant," Szijjarto added.