S&P 500 index hits record high on New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. The S&P 500 index, which tracks shares of 500 largest companies on the US market, has reached a fresh all-time high on the New York Stock Exchange, according to trade data.

During the Friday session the index gained 32.05 points (0.52%), having reached 6,173.07 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 432.43 points (1%) as it rose to 43,819.27 points. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index grew by 105.22 points (0.52%), reaching 20,273.46 points, having hit fresh all-time highs for the second consecutive day.

Experts believe solid financial results of companies are behind the positive dynamics.