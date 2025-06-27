West unable to reject Russian energy resources — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Oil consumption is growing and the West will not work it out to reject Russian energy resources or to "shut off" their supplies, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"If we look at statistics, the volume of purchased gas increased actually on account of LNG. Europe started buying more. [The price] currently is slightly above 400 euro per 1,000 cubic meters," the Russian leader noted.

The West will not be able to "shut off" Russian oil exports, Putin said. "This is factually impossible for the time being," the president added.