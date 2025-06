MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia continues seeking after the healthy macroeconomy, despite defense expenditures, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Yes, our expenditures are not small at present. They total 6.3% of GDP. Is it a lot or a little. I believe it is a lot. Certainly, this is one of problems, particularly for the budget, which we shall resolve. And we are resolving it decently," the head of state said.

"We are struggling for the healthy macroeconomy," the Russian leader added.