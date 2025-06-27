Turkey, Russia ready for joint oil projects in third countries

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed to promote joint projects in the oil sector, including in third countries, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS). The parties also noted the stability of Russian oil supplies to Turkey.

"The parties expressed their readiness to promote projects and cooperation opportunities between their companies operating in the oil sector, including joint projects in third countries, and emphasized the importance of improving cooperation conditions to increase trade and investment in both countries," the protocol said.

Furthermore, Russia and Turkey welcomed cooperation between companies from both countries in the areas of oil products trade, as well as the production and distribution of lubricants, the document noted.