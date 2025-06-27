Russia, Turkey stress importance of ensuring security of Blue Stream, TurkStream pipelines

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties emphasized the importance of maintaining the security of both the offshore and onshore sections of the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines on the territories of both countries," the protocol said.

In 2024, Russia increased its pipeline gas deliveries to Turkey by 2.6%, reaching just over 21 bln cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running through the Black Sea - the Blue Stream and the TurkStream.

The TurkStream pipeline, which stretches from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters and is intended to supply gas to both Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. As of now, it remains the last active route for Russian gas exports to Europe following the cessation of transit through Ukraine. The pipeline originates at the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa.