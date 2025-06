MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Platinum futures with the settlement in this July surged above $1,400 per ounce at Nymex first time since September 9, 2014, according to trading data.

The precious metal price climbed to $1,403 per ounce, up 2.01%. The prices retreated later to $1,399.4 per ounce (+1.75%).

Platinum prices soared in total by 33.35% from the closing value as of June 2 to Thursady maximums.