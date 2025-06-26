Trade turnover between EAEU, UAE in non-oil sector hits $29 bln in 2024

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Trade turnover between EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in non-oil sectors of the economy reached $29 bln last year, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi told TASS.

"Trade turnover between UAE and EAEU countries in the non-oil sector grew from $7.5 bln to $29 bln over the past years (since 2021 - TASS)," he said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Speaking about the free trade agreement between EAEU and UAE, the minister noted that the tariff reduction affects 95% of the product range, excluding some sensitive items, such as "iron and some agricultural products that could impact the Eurasian market." "On our part, the market is open for such goods as aluminum, iron, on which serious restrictions were imposed earlier. However, there are some quotas, with the help of which we can gradually introduce them to the market. I think that it is a good start," he added.

The agreement on trade in services and investment with Belarus is focused on investments in the services sector, construction, infrastructure, renewable energy, food, agriculture, hospitality, communications, finance, and the business sector in general, the minister noted.

The signing of the agreement on trade in services and investment with Belarus and the free trade agreement between UAE and EAEU is expected on the sidelines of the forum on June 27.