Gazprom and Turkey discuss Russian gas exports — company

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar discussed Russian gas supplies during a working meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF-2025, the gas holding said in a statement.

"The parties discussed cooperation in the gas sector. In particular, gas exports from Russia to Turkey were discussed. The reliability of Russian gas supplies during periods of peak demand in the Republic of Turkey in the first half of 2025 was noted," the statement said.

Gazprom supplies gas to Turkey via the Blue Stream and TurkStream offshore gas pipelines laid across the Black Sea.

