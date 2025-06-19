Russia open to interaction in peaceful nuclear development sphere — Putin

STRELNA, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to interact with Indonesia in the peaceful nuclear development sphere and participate in projects on the non-energy use of nuclear power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

"We are open also to interaction with Indonesian partner in the peaceful nuclear development sphere," the Russian leader said.

"Joint projects related to non-energy use of nuclear technologies may also be the case in point - in healthcare, agriculture, and training of human resources for the national nuclear industry," Putin added.