Key rate of Bank of Russia consciously impedes economic growth Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The high level of the key rate indeed impedes growth of the national economy but this is a balanced and conscious decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestiya at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The recent rate lowering "is certainly not enough" for the economic growth, Peskov said. "The rate makes our economy to gear down," he noted, adding that "this is a conscious planned deceleration."

"What are the disputes about? Have we decelerated sufficiently - is there a need to gear down more or there is a need to accelerate, and can we accelerate quickly or this should be done slowly," he noted when describing discussions in the economic bloc.