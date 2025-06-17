Rosatom to sign number of international agreements at SPIEF — corporation

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to sign a number of international agreements at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Rosatom Communications Department announced.

"As part of the forum, Rosatom and its subsidiaries will sign a number of cooperation agreements with Russian regions, foreign partners, leading industrial and energy companies, as well as educational institutions," the statement said.

Rosatom will also initiate the signing of a number of agreements in the field of digitalization of energy, development of electrical engineering clusters and sustainability of regional IT infrastructures.

The business program of the forum will be attended by the head of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev, the first deputy general director - director of the development and international business unit of Rosatom Kirill Komarov, special representative for the development of the Arctic Vladimir Panov, heads and experts of the leading divisions of Rosatom.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.