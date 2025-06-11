Energy consumption in Russia decreases by 1% since year’s start — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Energy consumption in Russia has decreased by 1% since the beginning of the year, excluding the extra day in the leap year 2024. Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak told reporters.

"Down by approximately one [percent] since the beginning of the year]. Without taking into account the leap year," he said.

In late May, head of the System Operator of the Unified Power System, Fyodor Opadchiy, told reporters that energy consumption in Russia has decreased by 0.9% since the beginning of the year, excluding the extra day in the leap year 2024, and has increased by 0.2% taking into account the temperature factor.

Earlier, the System Operator told reporters that energy consumption in Russia in 2025 could increase by 3%, to 1.226 trillion kWh.