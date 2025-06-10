Rosseti tested robotic equipment to service energized power networks

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Rosseti tested robotic equipment to service power networks without disconnection of consumers, the Russian power grid company.

"The solution anticipates the use of short circuit indicators designed for prompt finding of accidents at power transmission lines, which can also be used in the future to check electric power transmission balances. Unmanned aerial vehicles take part in installation of instruments," the company noted.

Rosseti is proactively mastering new technologies of power installations servicing, the company added. Robotic systems are already used to monitor construction and assess the technical state of power transmission lines.