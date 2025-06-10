First Deputy PM, two ministers of Kazakhstan to attend SPIEF

ASTANA, June 10. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar will head the delegation of the country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the press service of the Kazakh government told TASS.

"Roman Vasilyevich [Sklyar] leads the delegation," the press service said.

According to SPIEF program, participation of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Jaslan Madiev and Minister of Tourism and Sport Erbol Mirzabosynov is expected.

The Russia-Kazakhstan business dialog is stated as a separate event in the forum’s program.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.