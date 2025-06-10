Subcommittee decides to support coal plants — Russian finance minister

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The subcommittee of providing financial measures of government support to individual sectoral organizations resolved to support several coal businesses, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"[The subcommittee] is working. It has already reviewed several plants. The decision was made for some plants but there is a need to sort out the situation in more detail for certain businesses. We take time to analyze the situation in more detail and prepare more balanced solutions," said Siluanov, who heads the subcommittee.

Specific decisions were made to support, the minister said. A tax deferral is a systemic decisions but there were also individual ones, Siluanov noted. "Proposals were made on agreements with banks for postponements on loans, since such decisions are made comprehensively - the banks and the government and the companies also assume obligations to reduce costs and streamline their expenses. We are solving the problem of businesses, the state and banks from all the sides. An effect and a result can only be received comprehensively," the minister added.