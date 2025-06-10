Oil, gas revenues plunge 14.4% in 5M 2025 — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget received 4.24 trillion rubles ($53.9 bln) of oil and gas revenues in January - May 2025, which is 14.4% less than in the like period of the last year, the Financial Ministry said.

This was caused by the decline of the average oil price and the one-off receipt of the extra mineral extraction tax payment for oil and gas in February 2024, the ministry informed.

"The receipt of oil and gas revenues in January - May of this year evolved at a level about their basic size but risks of their decline exists in view of weakening prices," the ministry added.

The shortfall in oil and gas revenues totaling 447 bln rubles ($5.7 bln) is expected as of 2025 year-end in line with the updated parameters of the socioeconomic development forecast in consequence of the oil price dip, the ministry informed.