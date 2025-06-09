Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $67 per barrel on London’s ICE first since April 28

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has risen above $67 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 28, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 3:44 p.m. Moscow time (12:44 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 0.77% at $67.02 per barrel.

By 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 0.48% as it traded at $66.83 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for July 2025 delivery was up by 0.53% at $64.89 per barrel.