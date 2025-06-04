Annual GDP growth accelerates to 1.9% in April — Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Annual GDP growth accelerated in April to 1.9% after 1.1% in March, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said in its current economic situation review.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP growth accelerated in April 2025 to 1.9% after 1.1% in March. GDP growth was 1% with the adjustment by the seasonal factor. It was 1.5% as of the end of four months of 2025," the ministry said.

The ministry did not revise downward its estimate of national GDP growth by 2.5% in 2025.