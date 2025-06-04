Nornickel and Yandex plan to deepen cooperation in digitalization

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Mining and metallurgical company Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) has become an industrial partner of Yandex in the development of services for large-scale enterprises. The two companies plan to expand their cooperation in the areas of digitalization and innovation, according to a statement released by Nornickel.

"The partnership involves collaboration with Yandex B2B Tech, Yandex’s business division focused on developing technologies for the corporate sector, in the following areas: cloud platforms, data analytics, machine learning, cybersecurity, office applications, website hosting services, and HR Tech (technologies used for workforce management)," the company said.

The company added that Nornickel is already using and testing Yandex B2B Tech solutions in several projects, including the development of industrial competence center products in the cloud, pilot implementations of AI services for the industrial sector, and the migration of certain systems to cloud infrastructure.

Among the joint priorities are the formulation of safe implementation approaches for cloud solutions and artificial intelligence, efficient data processing, and the advancement of collaborative services.