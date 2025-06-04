Graphite mining to be priority resource project in Ukraine for the EU — official

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASSA/. Commercial mining of graphite will be a priority resource project in Ukraine for the European Union, said Stephane Sejourne, the European Commission Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy.

The European Union set a task for itself to independently mine 10% of its needs for strategic resources, produce 40% and process 25% from waste by 2030, Sejourne said.

"The EU is also going to diversify its imports so that not a single partner country accounted for more than 65% of its consumption," he stressed. "In particular, owing to projects outside the European Union, in territories affiliated with the EU. It will be the key graphite mining project in Ukraine," the official added.

The memorandum between the European Commission and Kiev on implementation of this project would be signed today, Sejourne noted.