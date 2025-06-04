Gas reserves in European UGS facilities exceed 49%

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have surpassed 49%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That said, import of LNG by EU countries reached a record level in May.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 391 mln cubic meters (mcm) on June 2, according to GIE. Withdrawal has fallen to 17 mln cubic meters (mcm). Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 54 bln cubic meters (bcm), which is 30% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 49.2% full (10.81 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 70.4% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in May (12.75 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 52% of their capacity now.