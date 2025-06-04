Russian oil and gas revenues plunge 35.4% in May 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian oil and gas revenues plummeted 35.4% annually in May 2025 from 793.7 bln rubles ($10.1 bln) to 512.7 bln rubles ($6.5 bln) this year, the Russian Finance Ministry said.

Oil and gas revenues declined by 37.4% year on year in January - May 2025 to 4.24 trillion rubles ($53.8 bln).

The budget earned 582.2 bln rubles ($7.4 bln) in May 2025 from taxes on oil and gas condensate exports, down 42% in annual terms.

The mineral extraction tax and the export duty on gas fell almost twofold, from 161.1 bln rubles ($2 bln) to 82.4 bln rubles ($1 bln) in 2025.