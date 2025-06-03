Nigeria’s port of Lagos shuts down amid protests

HARARE, June 3. /TASS/. The port of Lagos in Nigeria, one of Africa's largest harbors, shut down amid protests, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

The Lagos Port Authority ordered the port to halt operations as the Council of Maritime Truck Associations and Unions staged a protest against extortion at the port. The measure disrupted some of cargo clearance activities at the port.

According to COMTUA President Yinka Aroyewun, extortion comes from state and non-state actors. The group also is protesting against double taxation and loss of jobs.

The port has a capacity to handle up to 5.5 million tons of cargo a year and can serve bulk freighters with a deadweight of up to 100,000 tons.