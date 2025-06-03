Russia’s top senator says state support of business should be more targeted

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. State support measures should be more targeted, mainly focused on strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said during an open dialogue with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

"I know that you are discussing with senators an upgrade of the system of state support measures for business now. We believe that it should be more targeted, focusing on strategic state tasks, on strengthening Russia’s technological sovereignty in the first place," the upper chamber head told the minister.

First of all, it is necessary to support the manufacturing sector, which will contribute to a decline in inflation among other things, she said, adding that it should be taken into account in all state programs and in the work of development institutions.