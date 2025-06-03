Over half of Russian tourists seek food, wine ‘experiences’ while travelling — research

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Thirty-one percent of Russian tourists are interested in exploring local cuisine as they travel, while 23% would like to visit local wineries or breweries, according to research by the Romir holding obtained by TASS.

"The most popular travel experience among respondents was guided tours of historical sites with a local guide, chosen by 51% of those surveyed. Culinary experiences proved nearly as popular, with 31% interested in learning about traditional cuisine alongside a local chef. Slightly fewer, though still a notable 23%, expressed interest in tours of local wineries or breweries," experts said. Other popular experiences are attending concerts and theatres (21%) and going to exhibitions and workshops (16%).

"We’re observing a global trend where tourism is shifting from passive sightseeing to more active, immersive experiences.. Today’s Russian tourist wants not only to see the beauty of Altai, but also to be taught to cook traditional Buryat buuz by locals. Our inbound tourism has huge potential for creating such authentic experiences, though it is not always able to offer them," Romir’s chief customer officer Margarita Abramkina said.

Russians dream of journeying cross-country most of all, according to research. However, a number of factors stand in the way: 63% of those polled noted high prices, 26% were unsatisfied with the quality of services, and 22% mentioned issues with access to transportation.

The study was conducted on the basis of the Romir consumer panel, which unites 15,000 households and 40,000 buyers, represented throughout Russia (240 cities with population above 10,000 people).