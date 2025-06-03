MTS unveils AI assistant functioning as search engine

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. MWS AI, a division of MTC Web Services, part of MTS Group, has developed an AI assistant operating as a search engine for users, head of MWS AI Denis Filippov told TASS.

"The user sends a request, the system finds information, transfers it to the generative model, which creates a response. Users may independently form the searchbase of the assistant," he said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

The AI searchbase is formed through connecting other products or data to the assistant, including correspondence, internal systems, documents, and so on, Filippov said, adding that the scale of what can be connected is not limited, and as such it has almost no influence on the speed of processing requests.

The assistant uses semantic search, meaning it understands the meaning of the request and can find what is needed, even if the request was formulated inaccurately. In this regard, the head of MWS AI recalled that "traditional search" itself can lead to inaccurate results due to its reliance on keywords.

The 10th Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference is running in Nizhny Novgorod from June 2 to 5. TASS is its general information agency.