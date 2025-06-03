Siemens remains in Paks-2 nuclear plant project — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, June 3. /TASS/. Germany’s Siemens will remain in the Paks-2 nuclear power plant construction project, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

In line with initial plans, German specialists will create an automatic process control system for the plant.

The German government did not grant a license to Siemens Energy for participation in the Paks-2 project earlier but the tradeoff was achieved owing to the transfer of its nuclear control engineering unit to Budapest, the minister said. "Therefore, creation of the ‘nervous system’ for Paks-2, that is, the plant control technology, will be possible as a result of cooperation between Siemens and the French company Framatome, as planned from the outset," Szijjarto noted.

Siemens and Framatome earlier won the tender for joint development of the process control system for the fifth and the sixth power generating units of the Paks nuclear plant.