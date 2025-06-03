Around 70% of communications in Aeroflot to be managed using AI by 2030

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. Around 70% of communications in Russia’s Aeroflot air carrier will be carried out with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, Aeroflot’s Deputy General Director for Information Technologies Anton Matskevich told TASS.

"Our company’s strategy suggests that around 70% of communications in the company will be carried out with the help of AI by 2030. The share of processes, in which the technology will be used, will reach around 50%," he said on the sidelines of the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

Digital platforms serve as another important area for development and a source of innovations for scaling. Their use will allow making 80% of decisions in the company on the basis of big data analysis by 2030, Matskevich added. "As of the end of December 2024, the share of spending on domestic IT systems of Aeroflot exceeds 95%. We consistently implement the technological sovereignty strategy through creating digital solutions for all key sectors of activities," he explained.

The 10th Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference is running in Nizhny Novgorod from June 2 to 5. Moreover, Global Digital Forum, a key event of the year on the theme of Russia’s interaction with friendly countries in the area of information and communication technologies, will be held on the sidelines of CIPR on June 5-6.

More than 30 countries are expected to be represented at CIPR. The issues of direction of progress in an age of big data, digital independence, and safety are on the agenda of the conference. ‘Data economy and digital transformation of the state’ has become an ecosystem track of the conference’s business program this year.

