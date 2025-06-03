Russian DCS Astra passenger service system operates in airports of 14 countries

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s passenger registration and baggage check-in system DCS Astra operates in airports of 14 countries of the world, Aeroflot’s Deputy General Director for Information Technologies Anton Matskevich told TASS.

"Today, the DCS Astra system successfully operates in 14 countries of the world where Aeroflot performs regulator flights," he said on the sidelines of the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

For example, the domestic registration system has been successfully employed in one of Beijing’s airports. All necessary technical works on integration into the airport's IT infrastructure have been completed by now. "The preparation stage is currently being completed as airport personnel are learning to work with the DCS Astra system. After those activities are finalized the project will be scaled up to other international airports as well," Matskevich added.

Scaling the system abroad depends on the technical readiness of airports as they must be able to carry out necessary integration procedures on their side in accordance with our requirements, he noted. If it is not possible, an alternative approach is applied as agreed with international partners, with mobile check-in desks with full DCS Astra functionality installed. For example, this format has already been implemented at airports in Egypt, Cuba, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, Matskevich said.

DCS Astra (Departure Control System Astra) is a multilingual host system that automatically performs all necessary operations of the passenger and baggage check-in process, as well as maintaining the seasonal schedule and monitoring the implementation of the daily flight plan.

