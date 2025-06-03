Hong Kong would like to welcome more Russian tourists — tourism board

HONG KONG, June 3. /TASS/. Around 45 mln tourists, including 142,000 Russians, visited Hong Kong in 2024. The megacity would appreciate receiving more guests from Russia, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Becky Ip said in an interview with TASS.

"Around 45 million guests visited us last year. The largest portion of tourists visiting us last year, some 34 million, arrived from mainland China, and another 11 million came from all around the world, with 142,000 of them being Russians. This is very good, but we would like more guests from Russia," she said.

Unlike some Western countries, which shut their doors to Russian tourists due to political reasons, the megacity is open for guests from Russia, Becky Ip stressed. "We definitely have nothing of the kind! Hong Kong, same as the whole China, is ready to make friends with the entire world. And we welcome the arrival of Russian tourists," she added.