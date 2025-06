Russian Government Bond Index up above 111 points first since March 26

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has surpassed 111 points for the first time since March 26, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:13 a.m. Moscow time (7:13 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was up by 0.58% at 111.02 points. By 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (7:30 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index had extended gains slightly to 0.64% reaching 111.09 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.