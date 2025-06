MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon may not be held in 2025, a source in the aviation industry told TASS.

"It will not take place this year," the source said.

The MAKS airshow is held once in two years. In June 2023, the airshow was postponed until 2024. It was rescheduled again to summer 2025 in 2024.