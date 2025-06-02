Russian stock market closes with mixed index movements

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The MOEX Index at the close of the main trading session today rose by 0.03% to 2,829.67 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index declined by 0.62% to 1,126.53 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 1.3 kopecks to 10.89 rubles.

"The Moscow Exchange Index mostly trended downward today. Investors appeared to harbor few illusions regarding the Istanbul negotiations, and the news background over the weekend was very tense. Nonetheless, following the initial statements from the delegations at the conclusion of the meeting, the benchmark improved its position and rose above the 2,800 mark," equity market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Stock market

The top gainers at the close of the session included shares of TMK (+10.54%), PIK Group (+7.72%), Mechel preferred shares (+5.41%), Samolet Group (+3.15%), and Sistema (+2.96%).

"The top performers on the Russian stock market were TMK shares (+11.9%) following the company’s announcement about the consolidation of previously acquired assets into a single share," senior analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova said.

The biggest losers at the close of the session were Tatneft ordinary and preferred shares (-6.71% and -6.59% respectively), Pharmasyntez (-1.32%), and Abrau-Durso (-0.22%).

"The leading decliners were Tatneft ordinary shares (-6.9%) due to the closure of the shareholder register for final dividends for 2024," the expert added.

Forecast for June 3

Freedom Finance Global forecasts that on June 3, the MOEX Index will move within the range of 2,800-2,900 points. The US dollar is expected to fluctuate at 78-80 rubles, the euro within 89-91 rubles, and the yuan between 10.9-11.2 rubles.

Alexander Shepelev from BCS World of Investments believes the MOEX Index will range from 2,775 to 2,875 points.