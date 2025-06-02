Cyberattacks against Russian companies may grow by 200% by year-end

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. Cyberattacks against Russian companies may grow as of 2025 year-end by 70-200% in annual terms, head of the Cybersecurity function at the Technologies of Trust company Maxim Ivanov told TASS on the sidelines of the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

"The number of cyberattacks, their difficulty and complexity, including with the AI use, will only grow. According to different estimates, an increase in the number of attacks in 2025 vs. 2024 will be from +70% to +200%. Further growth of attacks may be up to 50% per year. The number of data leaks and the number of attacks against the chain of supplies will rise," the expert said.

The integrated nature of attacks, rather than their number, is becoming the key problem at present, Ivanov said. Several technologies and methods are used at once, for example, advance phishing methods, Day Zero vulnerabilities and malware customized for a specific attack.

"Companies of the financial sector, telecom and retail are the most exposed. This is related to many factors: growing digitalization, development of artificial intelligence technologies, and insufficient security level of infrastructures," he added.

