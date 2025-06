MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with August delivery rose by nearly 4.8% on the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 16:15 Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 4.75% to $65.76 per barrel.

By 16:35 Moscow time, the Brent futures had moderated their rise, trading at $65.08 per barrel (+3.66%). At the same time, the WTI crude oil futures with July delivery were up 3.87% at $63.14 per barrel.