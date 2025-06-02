Modern hotel complex on Kamchatka to be created under local development master plan

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, June 2. /TASS/. A business resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok will build a 4-star hotel in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The hotel will have 173 rooms, and the accommodation complex will have a restaurant with 80 seats, a conference hall and a SPA center, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The complex will accommodate first guests in 2029. Its planned monthly capacity is about 3,500 people. Under an agreement with the corporation, more than 4.5 billion rubles ($57 million) will be invested in the project, and 138 jobs will be created," the press service said.

The project is part of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky's development master plan. The hotel will be integrated into the urban environment and will become a new center of attraction thus contributing to the region's economy and tourism.

"The complex will meet high standards of hospitality, offering comfortable rooms, business infrastructures and recreation areas," the press service added. "One of key features will be a swimming pool on the top floor with panoramic views of Avacha Bay."

Business residents of Kamchatka's advanced-development territories and of the Free Port of Vladivostok have been implementing 234 projects. Businesses have invested 116 billion rubles ($1.48 billion) in the region's economy and have created jobs for more than 10,900 local residents.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky's development master plan includes 17 infrastructure projects worth 149.6 billion rubles ($1.9 billion). By 2030, the city will have a bypass road from the Petropavlovsk Highway to the Northeast residential area, a campus, and the Voskhod scientific and educational center.