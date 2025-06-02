Russian budget earned $6.1 bln from National Wealth Fund investments

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Investments from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) into authorized financial investments generated the revenue of 484.7 bln rubles ($6.1 bln) for the federal budget, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Revenues from investing of NWF resources into authorized financial assets, received by the federal budget in 2024, amounted to 484,704.08 mln rubles (including interest on currency accounts with the Bank of Russia - 11,028.34 mln rubles ($139.4 mln) and incomes from investments in other financial assets - 473,675.54 mln rubles ($5.99 bln), including dividends on ordinary stocks of Sberbank in the amount of 376,072.68 mln rubles ($4.75 bln)," the ministry said.

Furthermore, the yield from placing NWF resources at accounts with the Bank of Russia, expressed in a basket of authorized foreign currencies and gold in the de-personalized form, totaled 0.21% per annum (0.99% per annum from NWF establishment). The yield expressed in Russian rubles totaled 0.37% per annum (12.64% per annum from creation of the fund).

The yield from placing NWF money at accounts in Chinese yuan with the Bank of Russia is 0.35% per annum, the ministry informed.