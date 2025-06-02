Fortunes of richest Russians up by over $22.5 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $22.547 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated on the basis of the cost of companies’ shares among other things.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since January 1, 2025, Norilsk Nickel president Vladimir Potanin has earned $3.82 bln bringing his fortune to $31.7 bln, while the fortune of shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest Alisher Usmanov has increased by $3.7 bln to $16.9 bln.

Russian businessman and owner of the football club Monaco Dmitry Rybolovlev nursed the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $1.77 bln to $9.21 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.