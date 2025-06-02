Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 50.2 points in May

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.2 points in May 2025 from 49.3 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"The latest upturn followed back-to-back declines, but was only fractional overall and below the series average," the report said.

Contributing to the rise in the headline index was a fresh increase in new orders at manufacturers in May, S&P Global noted. Although marginal, the rate of growth was the fastest since the start of the year. Companies stated that greater new sales stemmed from stronger client demand and the acquisition of new customers.

That said, foreign client demand remained weak. New export orders fell for the third month running, albeit only marginally.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.