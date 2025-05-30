Russian airlines increase passenger traffic to 8.4 mln people in April — regulator

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian airlines transported 8.4 mln people in April 2025, which is 2.7% more than in the like period of the last year, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, informed.

The passenger traffic on international routes surged by 7.2% to 2.1 mln people. The passenger traffic on domestic lines gained 1.3% to 6.3 mln passengers.

The passenger traffic of Russian air carriers stood at 31.2 mln people as of the end of January - April, which is 0.1% less than the figure for the like period in 2024.