Share of creative industries in Russia’s Far East economy stands at 2%

YAKUTSK, May 30. /TASS/. The share of creative industries in the economy of the regions of the Russian Far East stands at 2%, according to Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov.

"Creative industries are fundamentally tied to the economy. This is reflected in the decrees and national objectives set by our president, which state that the share of creative industries in GDP should reach 6% by 2030. In the Far East, it is currently only 2%, which means we face a steep climb," the minister said.

The minister believes that each region of the Russian Far East "specializes in certain niches and often does so quite well." "In every region, literally every one, there are bright stars, or as we say in Yakut, diamonds, that produce world-class products," he noted.

Earlier, the minister reported that currently, 9% of the workforce in the Russian Far East is employed in creative industries.