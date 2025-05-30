Russia among top three largest coal exporters — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia is among the top three leaders in coal exports, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on the coal industry. He listed the largest buyers of Russian raw materials, including China, India and Turkey.

"Russia is among the top three largest exporters. This means that incentives are being created for the development of transport infrastructure, primarily railways," the head of government noted.

"The main sales markets here are China, India, Turkey, Korea, as well as a number of other countries in Southeast Asia and Africa," Mishustin added.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by 2024, Indonesia was the world leader in coal exports (521 million tons), followed by Australia (353 million tons). Russia exported 211 million tons. The largest importers were China, India and Japan.